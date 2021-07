Developer Polyarc has announced a sequel to its critically acclaimed PSVR adventure, with Moss: Book II heading for a PlayStation 4 release via PSVR. Revealed during last night’s State of Play broadcast, the game will see heroic mouse Quill return. Picking up the story right where we left off in the 2018 original, Quill is being hunted in the castle where she saved her Uncle by a winged tyrant who desperately wants to take back the power of the Glass. You’ll once more be both guiding Quill directly, but also acting as your own character, a sort-of disembodied spirit able to interact with the world and help Quill to progress.