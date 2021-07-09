Santa Lucia Fire burning between Lompoc Prison and Vandenberg Village prompts evacuations

LOMPOC, Calif. - Evacuations have been ordered for a fire that broke out Friday afternoon near Vandenberg Village.

The Santa Lucia Fire, now 35 acres in size, sparked around 1:40 p.m. near Santa Lucia Canyon Rd. and Klein Blvd. The fire prompted emergency crews to call for the evacuation of nearby homes. At this time, there is zero containment.

An aggressive firefight is underway with the help of fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters under the direction of the Lompoc Fire Department. Fire engines are staging for fire protection.

View from Vandenberg Village of the Santa Lucia Fire's darkening plume (Anikka Abbott/KEYT)

Santa Barbara County Public Information Officer Mike Eliason said the flames were moving at a slow rate of speed, however, the spread potential could be upwards of 500 acres to 1,000 acres as the fire was spotting in 17 mph winds.

Currently, the fire is less than 10 acres in size.

(Anikka Abbott/KEYT)

Eliason said the area under evacuation is west of Highway 1 and south of Constellation Rd. in Vandenberg Village.

According to the California Highway Patrol website, flames spread to the firing range at nearby Federal Correctional Institution Lompoc.

At around 3 p.m., CHP called for the closure of Highway 1 near the area of the fire.

View of plume coming from fire (Anikka Abbott/KEYT)

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

