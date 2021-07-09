Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Romeo and Juliet review – a bold rewiring with no room for romance

By Arifa Akbar
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kFgBK_0asUAu3P00

This is not the first major production of Romeo and Juliet in this pandemic year. Simon Godwin set the standard with his exquisite film hybrid and several others have similarly envisaged Verona in a modern landscape. What more can this latest staging bring us?

Certainly not much romance: this is a production without a single smooch. More irreverently, the love story is radically undercut and Ola Ince ’s production is recalibrated to focus on Verona’s pervading social sickness and gang violence (there are not only knives but drugs and guns) as well as youth disillusionment and trauma.

The starry-eyed lovers, played by Alfred Enoch and Rebekah Murrell, are trainer-wearing teens whose passion is overshadowed by the factional feuding. Their double suicide does not wring our hearts but shocks and repels us. Irony streams through their romance and is most noticeable in the balcony scene, which is played for comedy above amour. Juliet giggles as she swoons for Romeo and trips up when he appears. Romeo pratfalls far more theatrically and appears clownish, hanging off a ladder as he moons after his new love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0StWRS_0asUAu3P00
Beth Cordingly as Lady Capulet. Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Guardian

Ince assisted Phyllida Lloyd on the Donmar’s Shakespeare Trilogy and here shows the same mix of modern audacity and appreciation for the text. She keeps a firm grasp on the verse so that it is not drowned out. The play is tightened to under two hours – and all the more gripping for it.

The most daring, potentially disastrous addition is a series of statements presented on a screen to signpost the relevance of Shakespeare’s themes today, scene by scene. This framing device, a hair’s breadth from appearing reductive and gimmicky, gains emotional power, irony or bathos as it goes along.

We are told, early on, that about 20% of teenagers experience depression before they reach adulthood; this grates, yet feels relevant as Romeo mopes for Rosaline. Then, a glinting sense of mischief accompanies the statement that “patriarchy is a system in which men hold the power” while a kickboxing Juliet is told to prepare for marriage. The foolish ardour of the lovers is made explicit this way too: “The rational part of the young person’s brain is not really developed until age 25”, we are told, just as Friar Laurence (Sargon Yelda) marries them in secret.

There is a standout performance as Mercutio by Adam Gillen, who plays his part with a dangerous, bug-eyed energy a little like that of his Mozart in the National Theatre’s Amadeus. Sirine Saba is a nerdy and neurotic Nurse, bringing comedy and warmth without turning the part into a clucking hen cliche.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07hOWB_0asUAu3P00
Romeo and Juliet, designed by Jacob Hughes. Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Guardian

Divested of their romance, Romeo and Juliet begin the play as the least interesting characters, with every other part overshadowing theirs for vibrancy. No other kind of chemistry is sparked between Enoch and Murrell that might fill the place of passion. But they grow stronger, especially Enoch’s earnest Romeo, and are both better as rebels and desperados when performing soliloquies.

The runaway highlight of this production is the band, which almost adds an extra charismatic character, particularly with its percussive sounds. There are witty trombones and trumpets played alongside punkishly performed numbers (from Arctic Monkeys, Jill Scott, the Streets). Max Perryment’s music raises the drama in fight scenes, while the Capulet ball is a cabaret (at which Dwane Walcott’s Paris woefully missteps by singing Lionel Richie’s Hello to a cringing Juliet). Mercutio’s Queen Mab speech is delivered against a single drum, beaten in time to its iambic pentameter. Jacob Hughes’s set is light on its feet with a skeletal greenhouse, both beautiful and modern, and a kitschy circular bed.

This is a high-stakes rewiring of Romeo and Juliet with so much energy and cleverness at play that the romance is barely missed at all.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Scott
Person
Phyllida Lloyd
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Alfred Enoch
Person
Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Verona#Tristram Kenton#The National Theatre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesThe Guardian

‘Death in Venice screwed up my life’ – the tragic story of Visconti’s ‘beautiful boy’

Björn Andrésen was just 15 when he walked straight into the lion’s den, being cast as Tadzio, the sailor-suited object of desire in Luchino Visconti’s film Death in Venice. Its release in 1971 made him not merely a star but an instant icon – the embodiment of pristine youthful beauty. Sitting alone in Stockholm today at the age of 66, he looks more like Gandalf with his white beard and his gaunt face framed by shoulder-length white locks. His eyes twinkle as alluringly as ever but he’s no pussycat. Asked what he would say to Visconti if he were here now, he doesn’t pause. “Fuck off,” he says.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Onigokko Review – Ninja Romance of the Week

In recent years, eroge titles have become shorter to keep up with the demand of fans while also being easier to localize in the west. This way, developers can release multiple short chapters, reuse assets, and hopefully see a slight return on their work. It’s not a bad thing, but I do miss the long-form narratives that are now few and far between. While many have yet to be released in the west, leave it to JAST USA to publish the 40-hour long Onigokko! By ALcot from 2011.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Ali & Ava’ Film Review: Interracial Romance Is Rich in Details

British director Clio Barnard put the northern English city of Bradford on the world film map with her previous award-winning efforts, “The Arbor” and “The Selfish Giant,” and she now returns for an interracial romance powered by two excellent performances. In “Ali & Ava,” which premiered on Sunday in the...
Statesville, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

What is old is new again with 'Romeo and Juliet' at Historic Sharpe House

Theater in the manner of Shakespeare in the Park has always been a favorite of mine, and over the years, I’ve had the pleasure to see many productions, from Central Park to Washington’s Tanglewood. The Historic Sharpe House’s “Romeo and Juliet” immediately rose to the top of my list of favorites. And not just because this production was the premiere performance by our town’s newest theater enterprise. Not just because seasoned community theater champions and talents captured Keith Rhyne’s vision of theater under the stars perfectly or because “Romeo and Juliet” is my favorite, but because this “Romeo and Juliet” was extraordinarily presented with passion, creativity and technical pizzazz. Brava!
CelebritiesThe Guardian

‘You’re looking at the person you love’: the married couple playing Romeo and Juliet

Laura Elsworthy and Jordan Metcalfe, who wed in Stratford upon Avon in 2018, are playing the star-crossed lovers in their home town of Hull. This is a tale of two households, both alike in dignity. In fair Hull we lay our scene. Two actors are born on the same street, a few years apart, and go to the same school yet never meet. One is Jordan Metcalfe, who becomes a child star in the BBC TV series The Queen’s Nose and studies at Guildhall. The other is Laura Elsworthy who doesn’t get into drama school but wins roles at Hull Truck and Manchester’s Royal Exchange. The stars align and the pair are cast together in Richard Bean’s play The Hypocrite for Hull’s year as UK City of Culture in 2017. It is love at first sight in the green room. With what poetry will Elsworthy woo Metcalfe?
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Ali & Ava’: Clio Barnard’s Unlikely Romance Strikes a Sweet Chord [Cannes Review]

What do fans of Sylvan Esso dance house remixes and Bob Dylan have in common? Almost nothing, you’d imagine, and you’d probably be right. But in Clio Barnard’s sweet, unlikely romance “Ali & Ava,” which premiered as part of Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight program, the two titular characters—both from opposite musical camps—learn to find common ground in each other’s preferences and more, to share in each other’s lives. The film is a moving yet realistic exploration of a relationship across a cultural and class divide in northern England, and the film smartly skirts playing into the stereotypes of the region. However, Barnard can’t quite avoid the tropes of more conventional romantic fare, which don’t feel like pitfalls until the film’s predictable and tidy last act.
New York City, NYt2conline.com

What to Watch: July 15

2021 Jimmy Awards This national talent showcase celebrates high school students from across the country and features dynamic ensemble and solo performances. Presented by the Broadway League Foundation, 20 scholarships are set to be awarded at this year’s show. Broadway Teachers Workshop Josh Groban, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Alan Menken, Joe...
MoviesOrlando Sentinel

‘Bodyguard’: A ‘romantic thriller’ without romance, thrills | Review

What a waste. Whitney Houston’s songs were so full of emotion it’s downright shocking that a musical built around them would inspire so little feeling. It’s an even bigger waste because the Garden Theatre has obviously put a lot of effort into its slick production of “The Bodyguard,” a self-described “romantic thriller” based on the 1992 movie starring Houston and Costner. Cliff Price’s sliding set pieces, George Jackson’s colorful lighting, Kat Henwood’s attractive and sexy costumes; all seem ready for an MTV music-video shoot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy