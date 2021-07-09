Montgomery man cleared after deadly shooting outside Destin nightclub

DESTIN, Fla. (WSFA) - An unnamed 22-year-old Montgomery man has been cleared of any wrongdoing after a May 21 shooting outside a Florida night club turned deadly. Investigators with the Okaloosa County (FL) Sheriff’s Office have determined the death of 26-year old Jose Barroetabena Morejon, of Crestview, Florida, was a justifiable homicide. The case has been closed after review by the State Attorney’s Office.