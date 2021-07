Arizona Autism Charter Schools (AZACS) has acquired state approval to become Arizona's first and only tuition-free, online autism charter school focused on students on the spectrum and other special needs. Despite the trials and tribulations of the pandemic, AZACS' students excelled in virtual learning. As a result, some students and families requested virtual learning as their preferred method of education. AZACS Online Schools' expansion is also an opportunity to educate and serve additional children and families throughout Arizona, perhaps in smaller towns or rural areas, who may not be receiving a comprehensive, fully integrated kindergarten to 12th grade education.