Focarile presents webinar on Open Educational Resources for theater history
Teresa Focarile, associate director for educational development in the Center for Teaching and Learning, recently co-led a webinar for NWeLearning’s Summer Webinar Series. The session, “The Pressbook’s the Thing: Implementing OER in Theater History,” provided an overview of the open educational textbook that she co-created with Monica Brown, former OER coordinator in the eCampus Center, as part of a Boise State grant program in 2019.www.boisestate.edu
