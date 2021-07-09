As delta variant spreads in Virginia, nearly every recent COVID case and death is among unvaccinated people
Among Virginians infected, hospitalized or killed by COVID-19 in the past six months, 99% were not fully vaccinated. The pattern was sustained in June as the average number of vaccines administered per day dipped below 20,000. Now, the delta variant — the most recent and contagious coronavirus strain yet — threatens to undo the progress vaccinations have made in curbing another surge.richmond.com
