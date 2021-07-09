Cancel
Virginia State

As delta variant spreads in Virginia, nearly every recent COVID case and death is among unvaccinated people

By Sabrina Moreno
Richmond.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong Virginians infected, hospitalized or killed by COVID-19 in the past six months, 99% were not fully vaccinated. The pattern was sustained in June as the average number of vaccines administered per day dipped below 20,000. Now, the delta variant — the most recent and contagious coronavirus strain yet — threatens to undo the progress vaccinations have made in curbing another surge.

Related
Dallas, TXABC7 Chicago

Traveler hospitalized in Dallas with case of human monkeypox, CDC says

DALLAS, Texas -- A traveler is hospitalized in Dallas with a case of human monkeypox after a recent visit to Nigeria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In a statement issued on Friday, the CDC said the case was confirmed by federal and state health officials...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: White House signals new COVID-19 strategy as delta variant spreads | McConnell urges vaccinations | Maryland says all COVID-19 deaths last month were among unvaccinated

Welcome to Tuesday's Overnight Health Care. We hope you had a great Fourth of July weekend! Check out these photos from The Washington Post of the fireworks in the District. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com psullivan@thehill.com jcoleman@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter at @NateWeixel, @PeterSullivan4, and @JustineColeman8.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states...
Posted by
Thomas Smith

Are Covid-19 Mask Mandates and Lockdowns Coming Back to the Bay Area?

Just when you thought it was safe to go out without a mask during the Covid-19 pandemic in the San Francisco Bay Area, something major changed in the state’s pattern of Covid-19 infections. That something is the Delta Variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus which currently accounts for an increasing proportion of cases in the United States.
Public HealthTimes Daily

COVID cases rising among unvaccinated

While the COVID-19 pandemic is virtually over, for now, at least in the United States, people are still getting sick and dying needlessly from the disease. Chalk it up to “vaccine hesitancy,” distrust or just plain apathy; many Americans have not yet taken advantage of the vaccines that protect against the new coronavirus. That’s especially the case here in Alabama, where we lag behind the rest of the nation. That has led to a recent uptick in COVID cases and hospitalizations.
Santa Clara County, CAcupertinotoday.com

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Santa Clara County as Delta variant spreads

Nearly one month after California pulled the plug on COVID-19 restrictions, cases have seen a recent uptick here in the Bay Area and across the country. The rise in cases is correlated with the spread of the Delta variant among mostly unvaccinated people, according to multiple sources. There have also been rare breakthrough cases where fully vaccinated people are getting sick with the virus.
Sciencethegazette.com

University of Iowa researchers pursuing nose-spray vaccine against COVID-19

IOWA CITY — With new COVID-19 cases rising again in the United States — with variants spreading quickly and many people hesitant or unable to get vaccinated — University of Iowa researchers are aiding national efforts to curb the disease with tools like an experimental nasal vaccine and gathering information to increase youth inoculations.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Health expert warns US needs to 'do something dramatic' to stop spread of COVID-19 as cases rise in nearly every state and CDC director says the virus is 'becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated'

A health expert is warning that the U.S. needs to 'do something dramatic' to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases across the country. On Thursday, the U.S. recorded 28,412 new cases with a seven-day rolling average of 26,079, a 135 percent increase from the 11,067 average recorded two weeks ago.

