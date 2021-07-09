As delta variant spreads in Virginia, nearly every recent COVID case and death is among unvaccinated people

While the COVID-19 pandemic is virtually over, for now, at least in the United States, people are still getting sick and dying needlessly from the disease. Chalk it up to “vaccine hesitancy,” distrust or just plain apathy; many Americans have not yet taken advantage of the vaccines that protect against the new coronavirus. That’s especially the case here in Alabama, where we lag behind the rest of the nation. That has led to a recent uptick in COVID cases and hospitalizations.