Dr. Thomas Rando selected as director of UCLA’s stem cell research center
UCLA appointed a new director of the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research, according to a campuswide email Wednesday. Dr. Thomas Rando will become the second director of the stem cell research center beginning Oct. 1. Rando will succeed the interim director Dr. S. Thomas Carmichael, a professor and chair of neurology at the David Geffen School of Medicine, and founding director Dr. Owen Witte, a distinguished professor of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics.dailybruin.com
