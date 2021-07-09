Cancel
LOCAL ROUNDUP: Illinois basketball hires Tim Anderson

By CHAD DARE cdare@dancomnews.com
Danville Commercial-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN — Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood filled his coaching staff on Friday with the hiring of former DePaul assistant coach Tim Anderson. Anderson, who is a Chicago native that played at Chicago Crane High School, spent the last four seasons at DePaul and prior to that, he led Ground Zero Training in Chicago, preparing college players for the NBA Draft while also working out numerous NBA and overseas professional players. Anderson also served as program director for MeanStreets, one of the most successful AAU program in the country on the EYBL circuit. In between his time in Chicago, Anderson spent two years as an assistant coach at Texas-Pan American.

