Prospect Profiles – Matthew Beiners & Kent Johnson

Russia has always been a source of hockey talent. There is no question that the nation outputs young players with tantalizing talents. However, access to learn about these players can be limited. Some are thrown onto men’s professional teams where they play so little that you have to make a judgment call on the few times they play anything resembling meaningful minutes. Others are stuck in circumstances related to their team; either being on a real bad team that can undercut what they can do or being on a very good team and stuck behind a lot of other players. There is a “Russian factor” as the KHL teams that often have these players are rich enough to keep the prospect signed and entice them to come back should the NHL not work out. And, as I understand it, watching the VHL or MHL can be a real grind. However, all that means is that it is a often an effort to scout prospects in Russia and when the effort is made, some real interesting players can be found and touted. One of those players is someone who could be the first Russian selected this year: Lada Togliatti center Fyodor Svechkov.