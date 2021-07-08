7807 Flag Tail Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23112

Welcome home!! Do not miss your chance to see this beautiful home in the heart of Chesterfield. First floor offers separate office space, entertaining room with enormous stone fireplace, formal dining room and gorgeous eat in kitchen with an abundance of natural light. Entertain your guests on the brand new deck overlooking your scenic backyard. Follow the rear staircase design leading to the second floor. Generously sized primary bedroom with great closet space. Three additional large bedrooms to with ample closet space. Upgrades consist of carpet (2017), Hot water heater (2020), Deck (2020), Roof (2014). Convenient to shopping and tons of local restaurants. Schedule your showing today!