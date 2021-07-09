Cancel
Politics

Shoulder Work Slated For U.S. 160 As Part Of Gov. Kelly’s $776M Highway Plan

By Brady Bauman
NewsCow
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Laura Kelly has announced $776 million in highway project spending, and nine miles of U.S. 160 between Wellington and Oxford is included in the plan. According to a news release from Kelly’s office Friday, the work on U.S. 160 is listed as a modernization job that will rehabilitate the highway and add shoulders. The project there will total $14 million and construction letting should begin in 2023.

Kansas State
Person
Laura Kelly
