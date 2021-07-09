Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Objet 3d'art: Wankel engine

By Andrew Gregory
Raspberry Pi
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstead of pistons moving up and down, with a crank to convert linear motion into rotary motion, a Wankel engine uses a triangular rotor that turns within a chamber. As the triangle rotates, different areas within the chamber get compressed. When petrol and air are injected, and the mixture ignited, the triangle spins fast enough to power a car, motorbike, or aircraft. Wankel engines have advantages (high power-to-weight ratio, low.

hackspace.raspberrypi.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Linear Motion#Objet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Cars
Related
DesignTrendHunter.com

Wearable 3D-Printed Art Pieces

People have tried creating full 3D-printed wearables but one artist, Neekta Torabian, decided to mix mediums. Fusing (both physically and conceptually) fabric and 3D printing. Her piece entitled, 'Before You Fly Off' evokes double meaning as a goodbye to fellow graduates and her friend Zeynab Asadi-Lari who passed away on January 8, 2020, due to a Ukrainian airliner crash in Iran, killing 176 people. Each pattern was designed by a different member of the New Media program showing the imprint and impact of the people we meet.
Electronicsthefabricator.com

AON 3D printer is designed for making parts from high-temperature, engineering-grade thermoplastics

The AON M2+ printer provides ungated access to thousands of applications and materials, including PEEK, PEKK, and Ultem, according to the manufacturer, AON3D. The Canadian company also reports that the open-material machine features a precision-controlled heating chamber that promotes consistent parts and part properties across the build volume, from printer to printer and from one production run to the next.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Amazon Lumberyard Successor 'Open 3D Engine' Announced

Amazon Lumberyard is being replaced with a faster and more powerful game development engine created in partnership with The Linux Foundation and other companies, aptly titled the "Open 3D Engine." The Open 3D Engine is an open-source game development engine that aims to serve as a successor to the Lumberyard...
Technologycambridgema.gov

3D Printing 101

Learn how to use our Sindoh 3D printers and customize a design for your first 3D print in The Hive. Completing Hive Safety & Glowforge 101 is a prerequisite to registering for this workshop. You must complete Hive Safety Training & Glowforge 101 before participating in this program. View The...
Computerscriticalhit.net

3D Printing File Format – What Format Do 3D Printers Use?

You will encounter different file formats while working on 3D printing projects. Each format has its own characteristics, which make each file format different from the other formats. Some formats are linked to the 3D software, some are linked to the printer manufacturers, while some file formats are created by the scanners.
EngineeringDesign World Network

3D printing supports student automotive engineers

Despite some reports of its untimely demise, the automotive sector is still a dominant force in the United Kingdom. Research and development is strong, as is manufacturing for motorsport, which is a huge industry in its own right. 3DPRINTUK supports the next generation of automotive designers and engineers, particularly in...
Aerospace & DefenseDesign World Network

Spee3d looks to mass produce metal 3D printed rocket engines in Australia

Manufacturing space components is a billion-dollar industry that forecasters claim is set to experience strong growth in demand over the next five years. A challenge, though, is the long lead times to develop production-ready rocket engines. One solution is additive manufacturing. The Modern Manufacturing Initiative is looking into SPEE3D’s metal...
Entertainmentabilenetx.gov

3D Design Basics

If you wish to further your knowledge and skills when using the 3D Printer at your Main Library, this is the class for you. During this session, we’ll cover how to use the TinkerCAD design program to create your 3D projects, how to use our slicing program, and how to upload and print your creations on our 3D printer. Intermediate computer skills will be required. Register online at https://bit.ly/3suqPxo.
Visual Artadafruit.com

Beautiful Birds in 3D

The Moore Lab of Zoology at Occidental College has begun to showcase 2,000 of its over 60,000 bird specimens online in high-definition virtual representations. For ornithologists, the elusive nature of birds is just part of the job. Beyond fieldwork, though, access to rare or extinct species or those with a limited range can be especially difficult to get. If you were, say, hoping to study the green-headed tanager (a riotously multicolored songbird native to South America) and unable to travel to the northeastern region of the continent where it can be found, you would have to ask a museum to send you a specimen in the mail. Access to rare specimens, such as those of extinct birds, can be especially difficult to get.
SpotifyAugusta Free Press

3D jigsaw puzzles by UGears

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. In the modern noisy and hectic world, a person increasingly feels the need to escape from the hustle and bustle, clear the head from unnecessary thoughts, abstract from the catching-up reality, plunge into the world of fantasy, and create something with hands.
Technologyapppicker.com

Skeletal Anatomy 3D - Quiz and Reference

Each of the 3D models also comes complete with labels, audio pronunciations, and written notes so you can determine exactly what you’re looking at and learn more about the individual skeletal structures. Once you’ve gone through some of the material, you might like to test yourself using the Speed Quiz...
Video Gamestecheblog.com

Forget Aimbots, University of Maryland Engineers Created a 3D-Printed Soft Robotic Hand Capable of Playing Nintendo

The problem with aimbots is that they can easily be detected, but University of Maryland engineers may have come up with a solution in the form of a 3D-printed soft robotic hand. That’s right, they came up with flexible, inflatable robots that are powered by water or air rather than electricity. An integrated fluidic circuit was then installed to allow the hand to operate in response to the strength of a single control pressure. Read more for a video and additional information.
SoftwarePosted by
SlashGear

Engineers create pneumatic computer memory to control soft robots

Engineers from the University of California Riverside have revealed a new creation that is designed to control the movements of soft robots. The engineers revealed an air-powered computer memory system that overcomes one of the biggest obstacles to advancing soft robotics. That major obstacle is the mismatch between pneumatics and electronics.
Softwaregoodmenproject.com

Where to Learn 3D CAD

— 3D CAD software is an extremely useful tool in the field of engineering and design. It can be used for designing, modeling, prototyping, and many other purposes. However, it’s not as simple to use as regular 2D CAD programs like AutoCAD or SketchUp. This post will go over some places where you can take 3d cad courses to learn more about this software!
Technologysuffieldacademy.org

3D Printing at Suffield

Several years ago Suffield’s Academic Technology Coordinator Matt Graham suggested that a 3D printer would be a wise investment for the school. Fast forward to today where the technology department now has three 3D printers that anyone at Suffield—teachers and students alike—can utilize. Several teachers are taking advantage of the printers including Mrs. Henle and Ms. Vasilenko, who are printing models to help teach certain kinds of integral calculus, and Mr. Caginalp who has made use of them in Chemistry. One of the most interesting things about 3D printers is they are able to print their own replacement parts—often as much as 25% of a 3D printer is made up of parts that have been printed.
Softwarehackaday.com

3D Print In The Air With A Little Software Support

We all love 3D printing, but printing anything that has an overhang requires support, right? Maybe not. [Create Inc] has a video showing some 3D prints that seem to hang impossibly in the air — not bridges, but loops just floating in the air. You can see the effect in the video below.
ElectronicsToms Hardware

Best 3D Printer

With various types of 3D printing showing up in the headlines on a nearly daily basis, there’s never been a better time than 2021 to learn more about this exciting technology and start using it yourself. 3D printing is a rewarding hobby for some, a lucrative career for others, and a fun topic of conversation for almost everyone. You can get one of the best 3D printers and plenty of material for well under $300 in 2021, so consider what you’ll be making with it and read on to learn more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy