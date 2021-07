Our England team’s incredible run to the final captured hearts and minds across the nation, creating a rare moment of national unity and celebration.Despite yesterday’s result, their journey has given us all hope, inspiring many to pull on a shirt and sing their support or kick a football about with friends for the first time in ages, following what has been a trying time for everyone.But great achievements on the pitch can also lead to even better ones off it – and now is the moment to seize it.As the nation’s favourite game, football is uniquely placed to address some...