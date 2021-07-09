Ann Wright: Summer garden surprises

Every time I venture out into the vegetable garden or the rock garden in the back yard, it is amazing what surprises lurk amidst the plants and grasses. On a morning’s stroll as the sun peeked up over some Sierra clouds, an abundance of ripening blackberries was a nice welcome to the day. Checking on the tomatoes, some black, rice-size droppings were noticed on one of the tomato leaves, right below a place where leaves were chomped to the stem. Experience and observation indicate that this is likely due to a tomato hornworm, so the whole tomato was inspected carefully – but no hornworm was in sight! I am hopeful the birds that are happily feeding in my garden had a very horn-wormy treat! It was a surprise not to find the hornworm(s) so daily inspections will follow, including night time looks with a flashlight. Hornworms can be very voracious eaters, so diligence is required to pick them off when spotted.