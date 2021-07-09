Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grass Valley, CA

Ann Wright: Summer garden surprises

By Ann Wright Columnist
Union
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery time I venture out into the vegetable garden or the rock garden in the back yard, it is amazing what surprises lurk amidst the plants and grasses. On a morning’s stroll as the sun peeked up over some Sierra clouds, an abundance of ripening blackberries was a nice welcome to the day. Checking on the tomatoes, some black, rice-size droppings were noticed on one of the tomato leaves, right below a place where leaves were chomped to the stem. Experience and observation indicate that this is likely due to a tomato hornworm, so the whole tomato was inspected carefully – but no hornworm was in sight! I am hopeful the birds that are happily feeding in my garden had a very horn-wormy treat! It was a surprise not to find the hornworm(s) so daily inspections will follow, including night time looks with a flashlight. Hornworms can be very voracious eaters, so diligence is required to pick them off when spotted.

www.theunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Grass Valley, CA
Lifestyle
County
Nevada County, CA
City
Grass Valley, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Summer Garden#Garden Plants#Rock Garden#Sierra#Hornworms#Egyptian#Crane#Centranthus#Eschscholzia#Zoom#The Nevada County Fair#Knco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy