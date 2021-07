Welcome to Tactical Sips, a semi-regular pre-match post featuring taurine-spiked breakdowns of the upcoming game. If there was one positive to be taken from the New York Red Bulls’ scoreless draw against Atlanta United, it’s that the pattern of “two losses followed by two wins” was finally broken. While impressive if lasting an entire season, the predictability of results selected by fate would have become dreadfully boring. The club now enters into a brave new world, freed from binding predestination and instead governed by personal agency.