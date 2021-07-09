22 New St. Louis Restaurants That Are Getting a Bunch of Buzz

Heading out? Here's where to go and what to do. 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 and Thursday, July 15. 31art Gallery, 3520 Hampton Avenue. Free to $110. Nothing says punk rock like paintings of punk rockers. Head over to 31 Art Gallery this week to celebrate the release of Punk Rock Paintbrushes' new book, The Insides of Artists Written By Outsiders. You won't find any Damaged Goods at this show, nor any Anarchy in the U.K. (OK, that one is a stretch), just fantastic punk-inspired art. Night one is a VIP event with limited tickets at $110. Night two opens the art exhibit free to the public. One Way or Another, you'll have to register at Eventbrite.com. Father-daughter punk rock pair Bent Duo will be there to Kick Out The Jams. Hey ho, you should go!