Saint Louis, MO

22 New St. Louis Restaurants That Are Getting a Bunch of Buzz

RFT (Riverfront Times)
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA ton of new restaurants have opened up in the St. Louis area since the beginning of the year. And while 2021 might not have the entire service industry flexing its muscles just yet, it's clear that the St. Louis food scene is back on the rise. These are the...

feastmagazine.com

With roots already deep in St. Louis' restaurant scene, Arzola's Fajitas & Margaritas will open in Benton Park this year

A familiar name in the St. Louis restaurant biz is headed to Benton Park. Arzola's Fajitas & Margaritas is set to open at 2730 McNair Ave. this September. The restaurant comes from married couple Coby Arzola and Derek Fatheree. If the last name Arzola sounds familiar, you probably found yourself at the now-shuttered Chuy Arzola's at least once. And in good news for fans of the late restaurant, former owner Eddie Arzola – Coby's father – will be on deck to help run the new concept.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Taste of St. Louis

Get those appetites ready: Taste of St. Louis returns this fall in a new location downtown. The food festival takes place Sept. 24-26, with 25 restaurants set up in the Ballpark Village parking lot. There will also be live music, DJs, giveaways and a market of local vendors. And this...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Steve Chao

Five authentic Italian restaurants in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — Italy is famous for its arts, soccer, and food. Their variety of pasta and pizza has become two of the renowned food in the world. Fortunately, you can taste amazing Italian foods here in St. Louis. Here we have for you five authentic restaurants in the town.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
DIY Active

5 Best Burger Joints in St. Louis

St. Louis is famous for some excellent foods, and one of the best foods is the burger. Actually, burgers first gained popularity in St. Louis more than a century ago where it was supposedly first invented at the 1904 World's Fair. This is the reason why the burger is considered a beacon for restaurants in St. Louis.
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

This St. Louis Restaurant is a Ranch Lover’s Dream with 33 Flavors

If you're from the midwest there's a pretty good chance you're familiar with ranch dressing. It's the condiment that goes on pretty much anything. Need something to dip your wings in? Ranch. Want to add some zest to your pizza? Dip it in ranch. Need the perfect dressing for your salad? You're in luck, ranch works for that too. It's truly very versatile.
Saint Louis, MORFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Standards: Mom's Deli Is Timeless

Dolores Vago did not want to open another grocery store. For years, she’d worked alongside her husband, Charles Vago, at his grocery and butcher shop until it got shuttered to make way for part of I-44 in the 1970s. Determined to take a break from the business, Dolores staunchly advocated against taking over the storefront on Jamieson and Landsdowne after Charles happened upon it, but he was insistent — so much so that he came up with the perfect solution to get her on board.
Ben Shapiroallaccess.com

St. Louis Area To Get Two More Conservative Talk Stations

Former News-Talk KFTK-F (FM TALK 97.1)/ST. LOUIS PD JEFF ALLEN and market veteran JOE RUSCH's EPIC STL is launching a conservative talk station, NEWSTALKSTL, via K270BW/ST. LOUIS, fed by the HD2 channel of GATEWAY CREATIVE BROADCASTING Contemporary Christian KLJY (99.1 JOY FM). The station will debut on JULY 19th. The...
Saint Louis, MOstlmag.com

The 18 most anticipated St. Louis restaurant projects slated for summer and fall 2021

On the eve of the new year, SLM opined its list of “10 most anticipated restaurants in St. Louis for 2021.” Six months and a fortnight later, we present an updated list of 18 restaurant projects, from the long-awaited City Foundry STL to a burger wagon, a beer garden, and the latest offering from chef Gerard Craft. We’ll keep SLM’s Dining page updated with additional information and follow-up articles.
Saint Louis, MORFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Events in St. Louis, July 14-18

Heading out? Here's where to go and what to do. 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 and Thursday, July 15. 31art Gallery, 3520 Hampton Avenue. Free to $110. Nothing says punk rock like paintings of punk rockers. Head over to 31 Art Gallery this week to celebrate the release of Punk Rock Paintbrushes' new book, The Insides of Artists Written By Outsiders. You won't find any Damaged Goods at this show, nor any Anarchy in the U.K. (OK, that one is a stretch), just fantastic punk-inspired art. Night one is a VIP event with limited tickets at $110. Night two opens the art exhibit free to the public. One Way or Another, you'll have to register at Eventbrite.com. Father-daughter punk rock pair Bent Duo will be there to Kick Out The Jams. Hey ho, you should go!
Saint Louis, MOmixonline.com

The Factory Gets To Work in St. Louis

Chesterfield, MO (July 16, 2021)—Tonight, a new venue outside St. Louis, The Factory, opens its doors for the first time with a sold-out Deadmaus show—and while there are other new facilities opening post-pandemic that can welcome up to 3,000 guests at a time, The Factory is unique because it’s the Midwest’s first newly built venue in more than 40 years.
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

Ballpark Village to host 2021 Taste of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Taste of St. Louis officially announced their return Monday, saying the 2021 event will be held at Ballpark Village. The free event will take place from September 24-26 at Ballpark Village and will feature food from 25 St. Louis restaurants, local DJs and a market featuring goods from local businesses.
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

St. Louis Burger Week features 40 locations offering $6 burgers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Burger Week is returning! The week kicks off July 18 and supports local businesses with $6 burgers. The fourth annual Burger Week features over 40 locations in the St. Louis metro with all kinds of burgers, from gourmet burgers to off-menu specialties. A burger...
Saint Louis, MOstlpublicradio.org

Transgender Memorial Garden Finds New Home In South St. Louis

The Transgender Memorial Garden has been forced to move from what its founders hoped would be its permanent home because they could not buy a final piece of land. The Metro Trans Umbrella Group first reached a deal in 2015 to work on three lots at Vandeventer and Hunt avenues in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood. The memorial was officially dedicated later that year. In 2019, the group was able to buy the two city-owned lots and negotiated with the owner of the third for nearly a year.
Missouri StatePosted by
Visual Freedom

5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Missouri

If you're in the mood for mouth-watering, authentic Mexican cuisine, you've come to the right place. Missouri is home to a wealth of options when it comes to traditional Mexican fare, including all of the favorites like huevos rancheros, spicy fajitas, hearty enchiladas, and so much more! For a taste of Mexico, stop into one of these five excellent Mexican restaurants in Missouri!

