Bibb County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Bleckley, Crawford, Dodge, Houston, Lamar, Meriwether by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bibb; Bleckley; Crawford; Dodge; Houston; Lamar; Meriwether; Monroe; Peach; Pike; Talbot; Taylor; Twiggs; Upson; Wilkinson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR PEACH...SOUTHWESTERN MONROE SOUTHEASTERN MERIWETHER...NORTHEASTERN TALBOT...SOUTHERN PIKE NORTHWESTERN DODGE...TWIGGS...SOUTHERN WILKINSON...SOUTHERN LAMAR NORTHEASTERN TAYLOR...BIBB...WESTERN JOHNSON...UPSON...HOUSTON CRAWFORD...LAURENS AND BLECKLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM EDT At 542 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from Dublin to Jeffersonville to Warner Robins, Yatesville and Gay, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to penny sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Macon, Dublin, Perry, Fort Valley, Thomaston, Barnesville, Cochran, Jeffersonville, Roberta, Warner Robins, Centerville, Byron, East Dublin, Chester, Woodbury, Dexter, Dudley, Cadwell, Molena and Yatesville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

