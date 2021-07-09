Cancel
Emanuel County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Emanuel, Johnson, Laurens, Montgomery, Toombs, Treutlen by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Emanuel; Johnson; Laurens; Montgomery; Toombs; Treutlen; Wheeler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN TOOMBS...NORTHEASTERN WHEELER...EMANUEL...TREUTLEN...SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON...NORTHERN MONTGOMERY AND NORTHEASTERN LAURENS COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM EDT At 555 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Minter to Soperton, Swainsboro and Canoochee, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to penny sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Swainsboro, Lyons, Soperton, Mount Vernon, Vidalia, Twin City, Adrian, Stillmore, Oak Park, Ailey, Higgston, Garfield, Santa Claus, Nunez, Tarrytown, Spann, Ohoopee, Lothair, Covena and Modoc. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

