Stoddard County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stoddard by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 16:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Stoddard The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Stoddard County in southeastern Missouri * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 456 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dudley, or near Dexter, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Dexter around 500 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Bloomfield. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

