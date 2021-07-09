Cancel
Luzerne County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Luzerne by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Luzerne A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN LUZERNE COUNTY At 557 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Fairmount Spgs, or 13 miles north of Berwick, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Muhlenberg, Nanticoke, Lehman, Dallas, Harveys Lake, Slocum, Shickshinny, New Columbus, Sweet Valley and Huntington Mills. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

