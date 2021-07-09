Cancel
Florence County, SC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Florence, Williamsburg by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Florence; Williamsburg The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Florence County in northeastern South Carolina Northeastern Williamsburg County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 555 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake City to 7 miles east of Kingstree, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Lake City, Johnsonville, Hemingway, Hannah, Indiantown, Kingsburg, Scranton, Stuckey and Lake City Community Hospital. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH

alerts.weather.gov

#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
