Forsyth County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Forsyth, Guilford by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are capable of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture and other light outdoor objects. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Forsyth; Guilford A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT FORSYTH AND WESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM EDT At 554 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Germanton, or 8 miles west of Walnut Cove, moving east at 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Deadly cloud to ground lightning will also be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Kernersville, Clemmons, Lewisville, Summerfield, Stokesdale, Walkertown and Jamestown.

#Special Weather Statement
