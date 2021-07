Can you say dynasty? The Tampa Bay Lighting is the first team to win the Stanley Cup at home since 2015 and join the NHL's elite list of back-to-back champs.What happened: The team won Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals Wednesday in front of 18,110 fans at Amalie Arena, beating the Montreal Canadiens 1-0.Young Ross Colton scored the game's only goal on a thread-the-needle pass from defenseman David Savard, who was the lone Lightning veteran without a Stanley Cup ring. No more.Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who had a shutout in all four series clinchers and never lost back-to-back games, won...