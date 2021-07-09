7 Super-Safe Dividend Stock Performers to Buy

UNM has been the subject of several other reports. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.38.