If you believe, or even if you don’t, Bigfoot will be the subject of a conference in Lakeland. The RP Funding Center is the site for the Great Florida Bigfoot Conference. Here in Florida, the creature is known as the Skunk Ape. Whether it’s Bigfoot, Skunk Ape, Sasquatch, or one of many other names, there are people who want to know more about it. (Including whether it even exists)