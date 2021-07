Magical House. Magical Family. Meet the Madrigales. Disney has finally revealed the first official trailer for Encanto, an original Disney Animation project arriving in theaters in November later this year. Encanto is made by the directors of Zootopia, Byron Howard & Jared Bush, and is also co-written and co-directed by Charise Castro Smith. The film centers on a young Colombian girl who, in spite of coming from a magical family, lacks magical powers. "Encanto takes you to Colombia, where a magical family live in a magical home." This will be Disney Animation's 60th feature film. It will also feature music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is writing music for so many movies these days. The voice cast features Stephanie Beatriz as the voice of Mirabel Madrigal. This looks like a vibrant and heartwarming adventure - check it out below.