Gage County accident sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries

CAGE COUNTY, Neb. (KLKN) – Two cars collided on a Gage County road Thursday night, sending one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Sherrif’s Office says the accident happened on Highway 77 south of Buckeye road as a 2003 Buick CX was driving all over the road, first on the shoulder and then coming back into the travel lane and crossing to the wrong side of the road. That’s when the Sherrif’s Office says the Buick hit a 2014 Honda CR-V.