Gilbert Burns took Stephen Thompson to task with a decision win at UFC 264, but after some questionable strikes to the back of the head, Marc Goddard has decided to chime in. The fight was truly a pressure cooker of an affair, as the stakes for both fighters were so consequential. For Thompson, it would have meant a third title shot at the age of 38, and for Burns, it would be his ticket to a viable path that ends with Kamaru Usman who beat him roughly five months earlier in devastating fashion.