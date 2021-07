Two people were killed and at least six others wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday. A 27-year-old man was shot and killed while riding a Divvy bicycle in Gresham on the South Side. A gunman approached on foot and shot him in the 7700 Block of South Seeley Avenue around 2:40 p.m., Chicago Police said. He was struck several times and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.