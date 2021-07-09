Cancel
Basketball

National spelling bee champion Zaila Avant-garde is really good and passionate about basketball

By Gabriel Fernandez
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven at just 14 years old, Zaila Avant-garde became arguably the most talented Scripps Spelling Bee champion after, well, winning the national spelling competition on Thursday. No, it's not only because she defeated all of her opponents in spelling-based combat, but also because she's pretty darn good at basketball. Once...

