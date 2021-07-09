NCAA approves Emory & Henry for provisional membership at Division II level

Kacey Kubarewicz stepped onto campus while it was dark and couldn’t really see much of it at the moment, but she knew Belmont Abbey College was the right place for her. “It wasn’t even daylight yet and I knew I wanted to be there,” said Kubarewicz, a recent Southern Regional High School graduate who is heading to the NCAA Division II school about 15 miles west of Charlotte, N.C., this fall. “When you know, you know. It just feels right. This felt like Southern, just on a smaller scale.”