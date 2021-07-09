Cancel
NCAA approves Emory & Henry for provisional membership at Division II level

By Casey Goetz
wcyb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmory & Henry is moving on up in the world of athletics. The NCAA approved Emory & Henry for provisional membership at the Division II level. "This is a monumental moment in our institution's immense history as we continue to position Emory & Henry as the flagship higher education institution of Middle Appalachia for scholars and athletes," said Dr. John W. Wells, Emory & Henry College President. "Reclassification has been a high priority within our strategic plan as we prepare for the future of higher education."

