Seasonal allergies strike at the worst possible time, leaving us feeling under the weather and making it hard to keep up with our daily routines. You’d think itchy eyes and a runny nose are bad enough, but when you start to throw sinus pain into the mix, it can really knock you off your game. Sinus pain comes on quickly and makes it hard to focus on daily tasks. Regardless of the cause, we’ve gathered 8 natural remedies to help you find sinus pain relief and start to feel like your normal self in no time.