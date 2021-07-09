Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Performing Arts

Mitcham accepted into workshops with two major ballet companies

mainstreetnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommerce School of Dance student, Addie Mitcham, was recently accepted into summer intensive workshops with the schools of two major American ballet companies. After finishing a workshop lasting for three weeks with the Atlanta Ballet earlier in the summer, she will travel to Chicago to train with the world-renowned Joffrey Ballet July 26-Aug. 13. She won a spot in both programs after attending an audition in February hosted at the Atlanta Ballet.

www.mainstreetnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Altman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Ballet#Ballet Company#Ballet Dancers#American#The Joffrey Ballet#Time Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Georgia Tech
Related
Middleburg, VAmiddleburglife.com

AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE

AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE BRINGS BUS TOUR TO MIDDLEBURG. As the world reopens this summer, the town of Middleburg is brimming with excitement to host live events once again in person. America’s National Ballet Company is stopping through Hunt Country on July 19 for their first-ever “ABT Across America” bus tour. Like all performing arts groups, last year the dance company had to find new ways to continue with rehearsals and performances, despite the challenges ahead. They continued much of their performances online and in “ballet bubbles,” a quarantined space where dancers could continue performing while following COVID protocols.
Performing Artsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Midland Festival Ballet Company holding auditions

Jul. 8—The Midland Festival Ballet Company will be hosting auditions 10 a.m. to noon Friday at 4410 North Midkiff Suite C-1. All Permian Basin dancers are welcome. Ages 11 years and older with at least one year of pointe training is required. MFB was founded in 1993 and is a...
West Hartford, CTwe-ha.com

Ballet Theatre Company Holding Intensive Training at West Hartford Studio

The School of Ballet Theatre Company is holding half-day intensive training classes in-person at the West Hartford studio, with an option for remote participation. The School of Ballet Theatre Company (SBTC), located in West Hartford, will continue to offer high-caliber, professional dance training all summer in week-long intensive sessions. Its next offering will be Half Day Intensives for all six of the school’s training levels starting July 19 and running through Aug. 13. Half Day Intensives will be held in-studio at BTC’s state-of-the-art facility with a virtual option for students who wish to train remotely.
Theater & Dancekidsburgh.org

Mini Summer Intensive at Confluence Ballet Company (Ages 7-10)

Confluence Ballet Company’s Mini Intensive (ages 7-10) is the perfect intensive for budding young dancers! Students will have the chance to train in multiple dance styles and train at the highest caliber with CBC!. Ages 7-11, July 12-July 16, $100 deposit and $250 tuition. Visit our website, call (412)409-9022, or...
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In North Carolina

You’ll Be Transported To Southern Dining At the Hillbilly Hideaway in North Carolina

Thought to be one of the best-kept secrets in the state, the Hillbilly Hideaway Restaurant in Walnut Cove features Southern cooking served hot and fresh by “home trained” cooks. From its wagon wheel decorated porch to its “Music Wall” inside, this entire place is an experience. If you’re looking for some down-home American fare, visit […] The post You’ll Be Transported To Southern Dining At the Hillbilly Hideaway in North Carolina appeared first on Only In Your State.
Santa Clarita, CAsantaclaritamagazine.com

Santa Clarita Ballet Academy

This fall, the Santa Clarita Ballet Academy is happy to announce we will be open for all classes, Creative Movement through Professional level. This past year, COVID-19 has had a huge impact on us all, especially our children. Thanks to our loyal clientele the majority of our students, ages 8 and up, were able to maintain their training this past year thanks to Zoom technology. Overall, it was our youngest students, ages 3 through 7, that had a much more challenging time on Zoom. We are therefore welcoming and wanting enrollment for these younger dancers at our academy. We offer an outstanding program for this age range that emphasis creativity, musicality, imagination, as well as the early building blocks needed for good physical coordination.
Marshall, TXMarshall News Messenger

Sisters Art Space plans two upcoming workshops

Sisters Art Space at 1902 E. Travis St. in Marshall has two upcoming art workshops available for community members to sign up for this month. The first will kick off this weekend on Saturday, July 10, for a two hour chalking class from 2 to 4 p.m. The class will be hosted by Elena Bade, the owner of Chalking Vintage, and will feature Bade leading community members through creating a personalized chalk art piece for them, or to give as a gift.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Event In Atlanta Has Been Canceled

The September 17 edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will no longer take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The arena announced today that the event has been canceled. No reason was given, but refunds are available at the point of purchase. WWE has not announced a...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

Travis Scott Spends Millions on the House Next Door

He’s back on with his longtime on/off girlfriend Kylie Jenner, if various tabloid reports are to be believed. But it seems as though Travis Scott isn’t planning on cohabitating with the reality TV starlet-turned-cosmetics mogul at her $36.5 million Holmby Hills estate anytime soon, as he continues digging his residential heels ever deeper into the posh Westside Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. Last June, the “Sicko Mode” rapper paid $23.5 million for a wildly extravagant mansion in the area; now records reveal he’s just dropped an additional $5.8 million to acquire the far humbler property next door.
Stillwater, OKstillwaterliving.com

Stillwater Public Library welcomes back two-time Grammy nominee Morgan Taylor for virtual songwriting workshops

The Stillwater Public Library is happy to announce that participants in the summer reading program will have the opportunity to work with last week’s musical performer, two-time Grammy nominee Morgan Taylor, to learn about songwriting. The workshop for kids in grades 1-5 will be held Tuesday, July 6, and the teen version for grades 6-12 takes place Wednesday, July 7. Both workshops start at 2 p.m. Space is limited, and registration is required so participants can receive the Zoom link to join live and have time to pick up a composition notebook at the library to begin writing their own songs.
Entertainmenttribuneledgernews.com

Montverde teen accepted to prestigious ballet school in Monaco

For many teenagers, moving from middle school to high school is a big transition. For 14-year-old dancer Sienna Morris, the transition will include moving to Europe on her own. Morris is moving in September to Monaco to attend Princess Grace Academy, a prestigious pre-professional ballet school. She received a one-year...
Minnesota Stateminnesotamonthly.com

Ballet Royale Minnesota

We make every effort to ensure the accuracy of this information. However, you should always call ahead to confirm dates, times, location, and other information. To submit an event for consideration, consult our calendar policies and guidelines.
Wolfeboro, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Ballet preschooler beginner classes

WOLFEBORO — Northeastern Ballet Theatre has beginning classes for boys and girls ages 3 - 5 on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. in Northeastern Ballet Theatre’s Dover studio, Suite 239 in The McConnell Center, or on Thursdays at 9 a.m. in the Wolfeboro studio, 26 Glendon Street. Young dancers are taught the fundamentals of classical ballet in a creative way that engages their imagination.
Ronkonkoma, NYlongisland.com

Ballet Boot Camp

Be Inspired, Be Creative, Be Extraodinary Train With Ballet Long Island. Learn from the professional dancers and artistic staff at Ballet Long Island under the leadership of Artistic Director Debra Punzi. One week of serious fun, strengthening your dance technique, expanding your artistic voice and broadening your movement vocabulary in new and exciting ways. Ballet Long Island's Ballet Boot Camp has earned a reputation for being the most thorough and rewarding dance experience a student can have during the summer.Summer sessions provide a unique opportunity for dance students to work intensively in developing their bodies, their technique, and their artistry.
Brattleboro, VTDeerfield Valley News

Farm to Ballet returns

BRATTLEBORO - After a two-year hiatus, Farm to Ballet returns to Retreat Farm to celebrate the rich farming culture of Vermont on Saturday, July 10, at 6 pm. With dancers dressed as lettuce, goats, pigs, and cows, this whimsical outdoor ballet is sure to delight all ages. Set on a grassy stage, the full-length ballet is an artful expression of farming, food, and our connection to the land through dance.
CollegesSFGate

NAfME Announces Estelle Jorgensen as the Recipient of the 2020 NAfME Senior Researcher Award

RESTON, Va. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The National Association for Music Education (NAfME) is pleased to present Estelle Jorgensen, Professor Emeritus at Indiana University, as the seventeenth recipient of the NAfME Senior Researcher Award. The award, which recognizes significant, long-term scholarship in music education, was presented to Jorgensen on February 27 at the 2021 NAfME Music Research and Teacher Education Biennial Conference, which took place virtually February 25–27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy