Mitcham accepted into workshops with two major ballet companies

This fall, the Santa Clarita Ballet Academy is happy to announce we will be open for all classes, Creative Movement through Professional level. This past year, COVID-19 has had a huge impact on us all, especially our children. Thanks to our loyal clientele the majority of our students, ages 8 and up, were able to maintain their training this past year thanks to Zoom technology. Overall, it was our youngest students, ages 3 through 7, that had a much more challenging time on Zoom. We are therefore welcoming and wanting enrollment for these younger dancers at our academy. We offer an outstanding program for this age range that emphasis creativity, musicality, imagination, as well as the early building blocks needed for good physical coordination.