Mitcham accepted into workshops with two major ballet companies
Commerce School of Dance student, Addie Mitcham, was recently accepted into summer intensive workshops with the schools of two major American ballet companies. After finishing a workshop lasting for three weeks with the Atlanta Ballet earlier in the summer, she will travel to Chicago to train with the world-renowned Joffrey Ballet July 26-Aug. 13. She won a spot in both programs after attending an audition in February hosted at the Atlanta Ballet.www.mainstreetnews.com
