INDIANAPOLIS – This is the time of year home insurance claims start to sky rocket. Storm season boosts the number of claims. Here in Central Indiana, with all the recent storms, including hail, it’s a big problem. The average cost of Indiana homeowners insurance premiums is $660 a year. That’s lower than the national average which is closer to $800. Whatever the cost, you can save on insurance by increasing your deductible, but make sure it’s something you can afford to pay out if necessary.