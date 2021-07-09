Cancel
Patrick Mahomes Murders Golf Ball Before Epic Club Flip

By Rob Breaux
I say this all the time, but is there anything Patrick Mahomes can't do? He's the best quarterback in the NFL, he had the opportunity to play college baseball, and now is a minority owner of an MLB team. We've seen him play basketball so well, his Kansas City Chiefs general manager banned him from ever playing again.

