So far, the National Weather Service has confirmed 7 tornadoes across eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Thursday, a rare outbreak in this part of the country. Damage surveys continue in the Lehigh Valley, with findings expected to come in later Saturday. Thankfully, we've been treated to quiet weather after Thursday's storms, as a more comfortable air mass arrived on Friday and will be with us through the start of the weekend. In fact, there's a bit of a fall feel to things early Saturday morning as we're waking up to widespread 50s. Plenty of sunshine should erase that cool start, as highs bounce back into the upper 70s on a sunny Saturday afternoon, the better of the two weekend days. Not that Sunday will be a washout, but clouds will increase and deliver our next chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms, although there aren't any severe storm concerns at the moment. The dry and pleasant weather returns to start next week for Monday and Tuesday, with additional shower or thunderstorm chances later in the week. One thing lacking from our forecast as July turns into August is heat and humidity, as there isn't much of either through the next seven days. So be sure to enjoy the break from the summer muggies!