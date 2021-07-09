Carnival’s First Cruise Live Blog: Day 7, Heading Home (and a COVID Test)

As cruises resume globally, new COVID-19 cases appear on cruise ships around the world. Two passengers sharing a room on a Caribbean cruise ship tested positive in June for Covid-19. The positive cases on the Celebrity Millennium ship, operated by Royal Caribbean Group, were detected after nearly all passengers showed proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours before embarking from the island of St. Maarten. The passengers who tested positive are asymptomatic and are in isolation, the cruise line said. All passengers took a rapid antigen test on the ship, and when the two tests came back positive, the cruise line retested the two people and their close contacts with a polymerase chain reaction test, according to Royal Caribbean spokesman Jonathon Fishman. He said the two passengers’ close contacts all tested negative, and that the detection of the cases doesn’t affect the company’s future sailings. Passengers resumed their cruise as planned, reported The Wall Street Journal.