TikTok will automatically take off content that violates policy

TikTok is a young but powerful platform where more than one has found their audience. Whether it is to tell his life or what he does, the Chinese app gives you space to post your videos of up to three minutes in length. But now everything is changing and a lot especially with what seems like a new way to silence certain content on the For you pages of all users. And it is that TikTok has begun to block sponsored content related to cryptocurrencies and investment services.