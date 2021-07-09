Cancel
TikTok will automatically take off content that violates policy

By Sidra Arshad
techacrobat.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most popular short video-sharing app, TikTok has reported on Friday that it will automatically take off content from its platform that breaches its community directions. Presently, the videos uploaded to the platform undergo technology equipments that work to detect and flag any possible violations which are afterward checked by a security team member. Consequently, if an offense is identified, the video is deleted and the users are informed, according to TikTok.

