Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Losing a childhood pet is tough: My 2 Cents

wfmynews2.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrab the tissues! Eric Chilton explains the tough process of his son saying goodbye to his pet lizard.

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childhood#Lizard#Tissues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Ferguson, MOKRDO

Family urges pet safety after losing service dog

FERGUSON, Missouri (KMOV) — A boom of thunder can scare a dog, but fireworks seem to be the real fear. A Ferguson family is happy after they were reunited with their beloved service dog ran away during Fourth of July fireworks. Jamie Key says her family’s life was upended when...
Greensboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Helping kids deal with the loss of a pet: My 2 Cents

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Usually, I try to keep most of my comments on My 2 Cents lighthearted. Maybe give you a chuckle as you near the dinner hour, but not today. In a short time, we are having to let my youngest son Tyler's pet pass over the bridge. During the pandemic, he acquired a gecko that he named Gumball. He loved him dearly. Unknown to anyone was the fact that Gumball had a disease that would eventually take his life. I can tell you that dealing with the loss of a pet is difficult, but as a parent, watching your young child deal with it is heartbreaking. It has become not only a life lesson for him but one for me as well.
Petstucson.com

My Pet World: Shy cat needs time to build trust in her surroundings

Nine months ago, we adopted a 2½-year-old cat. She was a stray, so we don’t know her background. She still won’t let us pick her up but loves cuddling, snuggling in bed and being petted. My issue is twofold. Whenever a stranger visits, she hides under the bed and won’t...
PetsLiterary Hub

What Losing My Childhood Dog Taught Me About Grief and Companionship

What is a dog? In the cosmic burnout of my bright, briny beginning, I didn’t yet know the answer to that question, same as I didn’t know the answer to: What is grief? What is a hummingbird? What is love? As I imagine it, eventually my mother or father must have pointed to our old Afghan hound, Easy, and said, “Dog.” Okay, I must have thought. I see the dog, but what is it? I see its eyes, its nose, its tail trailing hair like tentacles. But what is a tentacle? What is a dog?
PetsElk Valley Times

That’s My Pet

This week’s That’s My Pet was submitted by Ray and Carole Swinford of their dog, Sadie, who is ready to celebrate the Fourth of July. Carole describes Sadie as “Our eight year old little firecracker.” Her nicknames are Boss Dog and Meanie Weanie. She loves to play ball, eat, bark, go for rides and boss her humans.
Auburn, ALOpelika-Auburn News

Belk: Not all of my childhood memories are good

Most of us spend our lives jarring along in jerks and starts like an old stick-shift Ford. Seems we’re always trying to make time go at a different pace as if it were a stubborn pony. When I was 5, there was nothing I wanted more than to be 10....
PetsPosted by
SELF

This Dog Water Bottle Is The Only Thing That Keeps My Extremely Picky Pet Hydrated

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing you need to know about Meryl, the seven-year-old pitbull mix who has agreed to share her home with me, it’s that making sure she stays hydrated is an ongoing struggle. It’s hard enough to get her to drink water at home, but when she’s outside, with sticks to chew, moss to sniff, and dirt to dig, it might as well be impossible. Distractions of the natural world aside, the main issue seems to be the vessel: Once Meryl remembers how good it actually feels to drink water, this pup can drink like a fish.
RecipesBon Appétit

In My Childhood Kitchen, I Learned Both Fear and Love

R. stands at the stove, studying the contents of a wok. The oil has to ripple, he says, but not smoke. And there it is, glistening like a Maine pond on an August morning. Leaning down, he flicks the meat until it hits all the sides of the sloped pan, a plume rising from the center island, a hiss escaping, born of the marriage of oil and water. I am eight years old, enthralled by the foreignness of the experience, the purity of it. Purity is still a possibility.
RedditPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Gynecologist Decides to Become a Mechanic

This joke is centered around a gynecologist who wanted to travel off the beaten path and become a mechanic. He was determined to go to any lengths to achieve his target and attain the best results in the minimum possible time. A gynecologist aspired to be a qualified mechanic. He...
Posted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Gynecologist Was Waiting for a Late Patient

A male gynecologist was waiting for his patient, who arrived late with a genuine apology and reasons to excuse her lateness. Check out what happened between them. A gynecologist had just concluded with a patient. He thought about stepping out for a minute to receive some fresh air when it occurred to him to revisit his schedule. The doctor checked and realized that there was another meeting set for his last patient for the day.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Priest and a Nun Were Driving in a Car

One sunny day, an elderly priest and one of her nuns were driving a car toward the monastery. In the driver's seat was the priest, who appeared to be in a happy mood that day. While the priest approached the red light, he gently placed a hand on the nun's knee. It was a surprise to the nun to see the priest behave that way. However, she immediately told him to remember Luke 14:10.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Two Old Guys Were Sitting on a Park Bench

Two old men were relaxing at the park, and one of them decided to share health tips on longevity, leaving the other old man amazed. Two old men, one aged 87 and the other 80, enjoyed some relaxing moments at the park after a bout of morning exercise. While they sat, they engaged in a discussion.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Lonely Farmer Who Has a Mule Marries a Woman

Everyone wants to find their happily-ever-after with a special someone. Surprisingly enough, lonely people can sometimes get tired of their solitude and crave a partner more than anything else. The farmer in this joke experienced the same feelings of wistfulness and longed to be married. One day, he got a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy