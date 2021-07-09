Losing a childhood pet is tough: My 2 Cents

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Usually, I try to keep most of my comments on My 2 Cents lighthearted. Maybe give you a chuckle as you near the dinner hour, but not today. In a short time, we are having to let my youngest son Tyler's pet pass over the bridge. During the pandemic, he acquired a gecko that he named Gumball. He loved him dearly. Unknown to anyone was the fact that Gumball had a disease that would eventually take his life. I can tell you that dealing with the loss of a pet is difficult, but as a parent, watching your young child deal with it is heartbreaking. It has become not only a life lesson for him but one for me as well.