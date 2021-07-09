Children Battling Cancer, Their Families, and Community Supporters Honored by Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada — Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada Donates $10,000 —
The nonprofit Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada recently held its Everyday Extraordinary Breakfast to celebrate and honor three Candlelighters kids and families for their courage, resilience and strength, and to recognize four community supporters for their commitment to ensuring Candlelighters beneficiaries receive the help they need. Honorees included the Carvahlo, Duran and Nordstrom families, and The Robert Coomer Group-Celebrity Home Loans, Jeff Helvin, Stage House, and Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada.www.nevadabusiness.com
