Microsoft unveiled its cloud OS solution at its Inspire 2021 event. Pricing was not explicitly outlined at the event. Even so, at least one instance of pricing was revealed. At Microsoft Inspire 2021, the company revealed Windows 365, a cloud operating system service that will allow you to stream Windows 10 or Windows 11 to any device. Be it an iPad, Mac, or Android-powered tablet, you'll be able to have the Windows experience wherever you go with whatever tech you have on hand.