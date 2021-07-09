Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

U.S.'s Marsch Inherits Opportunity, Strong Squad at RB Leipzig

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Americans are taking their coaching expertise to the Bundesliga.

New Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch became the second American in charge of a team in Germany’s top soccer division after Stuttgart’s Pellegrino Matarazzo.

“The best way to represent our football back home, and the pride I have of being an American and a big part of MLS — that being a big part of my story — is just to honor what I think needs to be done and to try to work as hard as I possibly can,” Marsch said in a video conference call with journalists this week.

The Wisconsin native is taking over from Julian Nagelsmann, who left for Bayern Munich after helping Leipzig arguably become Bayern’s biggest challenger. Leipzig finished runner-up to Bayern last season, and third the season before that. It has qualified for the Champions League the last three seasons.

Not bad for a club that was only founded by energy drinks company Red Bull in 2009.

Now Red Bull wants the 47-year-old Marsch to take Leipzig another step further in its development.

“One of the most exciting things about being here is how truly talented this team is,” Marsch said. “Then it’s just about trying to help them achieve potential. And if we do that, then we believe at the end of the season, like last year, we can be competing for some really big, big things.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zGPLj_0asU4aXE00
Jan Woitas/picture alliance/Getty Images

Marsch is no stranger to Leipzig having served as coach Ralf Rangnick’s assistant in 2018-19, when the team finished third and reached the German Cup final. Marsch previously coached Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls from 2015-18, earning coach of the year honors in 2015.

He left Leipzig to take over sister club Red Bull Salzburg as head coach in 2019. He led the Austrian team to successive league and cup doubles.

And now he’s back in Germany, keen to continue his own development.

“Having some success at some very high levels of football has built more into the way I think, in the way I treat people and the confidence in who I am as a coach and as a leader,” said Marsch, who inherits one of the strongest squads in the Bundesliga.

Leipzig can count on players like Spain’s Dani Olmo, Sweden’s Emil Forsberg, Denmark’s Yussuf Poulsen and Hungary goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi. They all impressed at the European Championship, while Marsch is already familiar with U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams, who played for him in MLS.

The club also landed a transfer coup signing Portugal striker André Silva from league rival Eintracht Frankfurt. Silva scored 28 goals in the Bundesliga last season, a mark bettered only by Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski.

Leipzig lacked an out-and-out scorer last season.

“André is a perfect fit for us,” Marsch said. “We think he’ll be able to score a lot of goals for us.”

American youngster Caden Clark will join Leipzig after finishing his New York Red Bulls season, and Marsch already is looking forward to getting the best from the 18-year-old attacking midfielder.

“Caden, you can see, has energy, and he has confidence, and he has self-belief. And it’s borderline cockiness, but it’s also rooted in just confidence in who he is and what he’s about. So that for me is always the best starting point,” Marsch said. “I can even remember meeting Tyler Adams when he was 15 years old and being like, ‘O.K., we have something here.’”

Marsch will face Matarazzo when Leipzig hosts Stuttgart on Aug. 20.

“I know that people back home aren’t as familiar with ‘Rino’ as they are with me, partly because Rino has been here for so long. His German is perfect. He has a German wife and a German family,” Marsch said.

The new Leipzig coach said he hopes their meeting is “a big deal back home. To have us two coaching against each other in a big league and representing two big clubs, I’m really looking forward to it.”

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dani Olmo
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Emil Forsberg
Person
Pellegrino Matarazzo
Person
Tyler Adams
Person
Julian Nagelsmann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rb Leipzig#Rb Leipzig#Ap#Americans#Bayern Munich#The Champions League#Major League Soccer#Red Bull Salzburg#Austrian#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
News Break
MLS
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Portugal
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
News Break
Bundesliga
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Related
Soccerbayernstrikes.com

Bayern Munich: Mickael Cuisance linked with move to Galatasaray

Bayern Munich will be looking to sort futures of fringe players before the start of the season. Mickael Cuisance is one of the few young players that face an uncertain future in Bavaria. The French midfielder has already reported for pre-season training, but Bayern Munich might have found a suitor for him.
MLSgoal.com

'Borderline cockiness rooted in confidence' - American youngster Clark has personality to succeed at RB Leipzig, says Marsch

The newly-hired manager discussed the club's signing of the New York Red Bulls teenager and the possibility of someday signing Brenden Aaronson. Newly-hired RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch says that Caden Clark has both the personality and the playing ability to shine in Germany as he said the American teenager has "borderline cockiness" that will help him adjust to the pressures of Europe.
MLSFOX Sports

American coach Jesse Marsch proud to take over at Leipzig

BERLIN (AP) — Americans are taking their coaching expertise to the Bundesliga. New Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch became the second American in charge of a team in Germany’s top soccer division after Stuttgart's Pellegrino Matarazzo. “The best way to represent our football back home, and the pride I have of...
MLSESPN

New RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch: Confidence growing as coach and leader

Newly appointed RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch says he is a more confident and assured leader than when he joined FC Salzburg two seasons ago. With preseason just two days old, Marsch told reporters his fluency in German and ability to adapt to a different culture -- not to mention the four trophies he won in Austria -- has only increased his belief in his ability and methods.
Soccerbayernstrikes.com

Bayern Munich wants to arrange loan spell for Taylor Booth

Ahead of the start of the new season, Bayern Munich is looking to sort the future of young players. The German club is looking to arrange loan moves for players that need regular playing time at senior level from next season. Taylor Booth could be the latest player to go out on loan in the coming days.
SoccerPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Arjen Robben Retires for Second Time

For a second time, Arjen Robben is exiting—most likely stage left. The veteran Dutch winger has retired two years after the initial culmination to his career, calling it quits at 37 in a post on social media. A star whose best days were spent over the course of a decade at Bayern Munich, he was best known for cutting to his left to score—a move that so many knew was coming but so few were able to stop.
Soccervavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Köln 3-2 Bayern Munich in friendly 2021

Stay tuned to VAVEL to follow all the details related to soccer through VAVEL.com. The Mountaineers beat Bayer Munich in a preseason game. Cologne does not defend the result and goes for another goal. Time is running out for the Köln team. Cuance tries a free kick but it is...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Marc Roca ruled out for weeks due to ligament injury

The pre-season was supposed to be massive for Marc Roca as he planned to force into the starting XI under Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich. However, the Spanish midfielder has suffered a massive setback even before playing the first pre-season game of the campaign. Die Roten confirmed on Saturday that...
UEFA90min.com

Why Bayern Munich should sign Patrik Schick

International major tournaments can be breakthrough events for players. One moment, and the whole world knows your name. In Patrik Schick's case, that moment was an absurdly stunning, first-time, 50-yard lob over Scotland's David Marshall to make everyone watching sit up and say: "wow, who the f*** is that guy?"
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

WAZ: Borussia Dortmund will have to sell Nico Schulz in order to sign Marcel Halstenberg from RB Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund target Marcel Halstenberg’s transfer can only come to fruition should the club sell Nico Schulz to make room for him, according to WAZ. While the departure of Jadon Sancho and the potential acquisitions of PSV duo Donyell Malen and Noni Madueke have dominated much of the transfer window limelight surrounding Borussia Dortmund so far this summer, another potentially interesting transfer has been brewing in the wings. Marcel Halstenberg has been linked with Borussia Dortmund as a player new head coach Marco Rose would like to sign.
SoccerRealGM

Andre Silva Signs With RB Leipzig For Reported $27M

Andre Silva moved from Eintracht Frankfurt to RB Leipzig for a reported fee of around $27 million. Silva has agreed to a five-year deal with Leipzig. The 25-year-old scored 28 goals in 32 matches last season. "I'm really excited for the new challenge at RB Leipzig," Silva said. "The club...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Portugal striker Silva signs for RB Leipzig from Frankfurt

Berlin (AFP) – Portugal striker Andre Silva has signed a five-year contract with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig after transferring from Eintracht Frankfurt, his new club announced Friday. The 25-year-old netted 28 goals in the Bundesliga in 2020/21, second only to Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski, who set a new single-season...
UEFAYardbarker

Milan want €25m RB Leipzig star for three reasons – Spurs and Dortmund also keen

AC Milan are big admirers of RB Leipzig star Marcel Sabitzer and he could replace Hakan Calhanoglu, a report claims. According to Calciomercato.com, there are several reasons that Milan are tempted by Sabitzer including the fact he has strong leadership as he is Austria’s captain, excellent technique and also the work rate on and off the ball which would make him perfect for the system.

Comments / 0

Community Policy