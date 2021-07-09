Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Electronic Dance Music 1990s

By ONEEDM
oneedm.com
 8 days ago

A lot of people remember the early 1990s electronic dance music craze, and how it all seemed like a fun place to be. There were lots of parties and even shows at the clubs. It was all about fashion, and everyone was wearing a lot of bright colors. It was the decade that defined new horizons and gave birth to new styles. Everything was exciting, and everybody wanted to be a part of it. The problem is that as time wears on, people have gotten more desensitized to things like that.

oneedm.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Dance Music#Electronic Music#Edm Music#Popular Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
EDM
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Theater & DanceNME

BTS share teaser for ‘Permission To Dance’ music video

K-pop juggernauts BTS have shared a teaser for their upcoming music video for ‘Permission To Dance’. HYBE, the South Korean boyband’s agency, released the clip at midnight KST earlier today (July 7). The teaser features the group dancing and having fun outside of a laundromat in the desert, alongside a short snippet of the forthcoming track.
Theater & Danceclassicfm.com

Six of the biggest dance floor ‘drops’ in classical music history

The musical and theoretical anatomy of the dance floor beat drop, and some thumping examples from the history of classical music... Electronic Dance Music coined a musical device called a ‘drop’. A drop (or beat drop as it can be called) most commonly involves an intense build-up, a break, and a sudden change of rhythm, texture or bass line.
Theater & Danceloc.gov

Exploring Percussion with the Tambuco Ensemble, Part Five: The Music and Dance of Body Percussion

Finn Smith is a 2021 Junior Fellow at the Library. He is a student at Vassar College studying philosophy and studio art, and is rumored to play (and sometimes teach) music of all sorts. In October 2020, the Library of hosted the Tambuco Percussion Ensemble for a virtual concert and a series of five educational videos about percussion. Together, these videos serve as a lively and informative demonstration of how varied and versatile percussion is—while it can be formalized, it is most fundamentally a way of engaging with one’s environment musically, and is accessible to everyone. What follows are some supporting materials and questions to consider while viewing these five educational videos with kids. Part 5 of 5.
Musicedm.com

F9's 44-Track Score Was Inspired By Electronic Music, Composer Says

"Life's simple. You make choices and you don't look back," Han Lue famously quipped in 2006's The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift. The mantra rings true for the film franchise's composer Brian Tyler, who recently disclosed electronic music as a key element of F9's score. Don't worry, Brian—our eyes are looking straight ahead.
Theater & Danceedm.com

#FreeBritney: Dance Music Artists Weigh In On Britney Spears Conservatorship Battle

After the latest setback in Britney Spears' explosive conservatorship battle, the #FreeBritney movement has mutated into a full-blown crusade. With legions of supporters that seem to be growing by the second, the movement is unafraid of locking horns with a justice system they deem to be wicked. Their fervent support of Spears has remained resolute as she remains ensnared in a 13-year legal arrangement that has given her father, Jamie Spears, complete control of her life.
Theater & Dancecoolcleveland.com

TropicalCleveland Latin Dance Party Returns to the Music Box

Get out your (well-ventilated) dance clothes. TropicalCleveland’s Latin Dance Party is starting up again at the Music Box Supper Club, with its patio and panoramic view of the city. Their goal, they say, is to “introduce the excitement, diversity and other electric aspects of Latin American culture to Northeastern Ohio… for people from all over the world to come together and celebrate their common love for dance and rhythms. ” And to give you a good workout!
Theater & DanceYour EDM

Spotify Editors Release “State of Dance Music” Predictions For This Year

Though platforms like SoundCloud, Audius, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and others exist, it’s not unreasonable to say that Spotify dominates dance music on streaming platforms (unlike, say, 6 years ago when SoundCloud was king). Playlists like mint, Dance Rising, Hype, Bass Arcade, and more constantly feature the newest and best electronic music, but with 2020 being such a tumultuous year for everyone, how will 2021 fare?
MusicNPR

New Music Friday: The Top 8 Albums Out On July 16

After releasing her relentlessly catchy debut single, "Whip My Hair" in 2010 (when she was just nine years old), the singer and rapper Willow went on to release more than a half-dozen albums and EPs of mostly uptempo pop and dance music. But on her latest album, Lately I Feel Everything, the now 20-year-old artist gets loud and electric with a collection of '90s-influenced guitar rock, inspired by Wicked Wisdom, the nu-metal band her mother, Jada Pinkett-Smith, used to be in. We open this week's show with Lately I Feel Everything, and talk about Willow's exponential growth as an artist.
Theater & DanceDestructoid

Phils Game/Pop Music Similarities #187 - The Dragon's Dance

Featuring Wonder Boy 3 - The Dragon's Trap and japanese dance pop. my Sega series continues with another Sega classic which recently got a nice cartoon graphics remake: Wonder Boy 3, The Dragon's Trap (1989). The focus lies on the song "The Dragon's Trap" which plays during the ending credits and has a prominent high pitched melody running in the background:
Theater & Danceriffmagazine.com

INTERVIEW: Dead Can Dance collaborator Jules Maxwell is a musical travel agent

Cathedrals serve a special purpose in culture to lift people from the mindless drudgery of their everyday lives and connect them to something bigger. Mosh pits serve the same purpose, but the calm of the cathedral delivers this transcendence without bruised ribs or losing a just-bought band T-shirt. Keyboardist and composer Jules Maxwell has been creating music to beam listeners out of daily routines for more than 30 years. Maxwell’s recent collaboration with Dead Can Dance vocalist Lisa Gerrard, Burn, is just his most recent foray into the tabernacles of the inner ear.
Musiconeedm.com

Meme Songs – How They Are Used And Where They Come From

When it comes to Electronic Dance Music Meme, the web has much to say about what’s acceptable and what’s not. There are just so many to select from that it might be hard to sort them all out and find the good ones. However, there are certain guidelines one can use to narrow down the selection. This helps because there are certain songs that may seem cool, but they wouldn’t sound good for a newbie. Knowing the tempo and key of a song will help a novice avoid getting confused. These are just a few of the things to keep in mind when looking for the perfect Electronic Dance Music Meme.
Rock Musicbigtakeover.com

Broken Baby: Creating dance-punk music for the End Times

Broken Baby have been kicking around the LA scene for a handful of years now, packing pre-pandemic clubs for sweat soaked, euphoric ragers. Their distinct blend of angular guitar work, throbbing basslines, and Amber Bollinger’s attitude-drenched voice are hard to deny, and when they finally returned last month for their first show back, it was to a sold-out crowd at El Cid.

Comments / 0

Community Policy