Yankees, Astros lineups Friday | Luke Voit out day after drilled in hand (7/9/21)

By Randy Miller
 6 days ago
HOUSTON — The Yankees’ first visit to Houston since the 2019 ALCS won’t be about issuing paybacks for losing or the Astros’ cheating. There are more pressing issues to be focused on. This last series before the All-Star break will either create some momentum for a potential second-half run or be another dagger to what’s been a very disappointing first half.

