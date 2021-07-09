Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Phew, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's Romantic Vacation Sure Looks Steamy

By Yerin Kim
PopSugar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey can barely keep their hands off each other while on vacation — I mean, can you blame them? Though they haven't revealed the location of their getaway, the couple appears to be on a tropical adventure filled with jet skiing, biking, and laying by the beach, as indicated by their steamy Instagram content. Since Michael and Lori made their relationship Instagram official back in January, the two have shared more and more of their romance on social media, and their recent trip was no different. In one snap posted by the model on July 9, the actor playfully bit her chin, while in another, the pair cuddled poolside. "Thank you God. 🤍," Lori captioned a video of them kissing in the water against a beautiful backdrop. Wherever they are, it's clear they're in sun-drenched bliss. Ahead, see photos of Michael and Lori's intimate vacation.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Lori Harvey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jet Skiing#Steamy#Vacation#Loriharvey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Biking
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Why Nicki Minaj Just Called out Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan's new rum brand is drawing widespread criticism for cultural appropriation, including from Grammy-winner Nicki Minaj. The Black Panther star issued an apology Tuesday after being called out by the "Super Bass" artist for naming the rum brand J'Ouvert after the celebration of Caribbean culture held as part of Carnival in many Caribbean islands such as Trinidad, Tobago and Grenada.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s Relationship Timeline: How the ‘Creed’ Star Found Love With the Model

Feeling the love. Ever since Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey confirmed their relationship via Instagram, the pair has consistently professed their love for one another. The model confirmed her relationship with the Black Panther actor in January 2021 with a pair of tagged photos on Instagram. At the time, the Friday Night Lights alum posted dark and grainy photos with Harvey that looked as if they were about to kiss. The Tennessee native also posted snaps of her new boyfriend at the same location with an emoji heart caption.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason People Are Upset About Michael B. Jordan's Rum

Several weeks ago, Kendall Jenner faced a massive public backlash after the celebrity promoted a video for her new tequila that showed her sporting a hairstyle and clothing style associated with Mexican culture interspersed with shots of farmhands harvesting agave (via People). After a downpour of criticism, Jenner tearfully apologized on an episode of "Keeping up with the Kardashians" and claimed she "felt really bad." Michael B. Jordan and his new rum brand now face their own scandal after critics have accused the star of cultural appropriation.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FootwearNews

Lori Harvey Masters Vacation Style in an Off-the-Shoulder Minidress & Neon Fishnet Heels

Lori Harvey proved the power of a statement shoe this week during her Miami beach getaway. Taking to Instagram to show off her outfit for the evening, the model posed in an unmissable minidress complete with an off-the-shoulder fit and a bold print. To make the ensemble pop more, Harvey then broke out one of this summer’s most beloved footwear silhouettes.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Michael B. Jordan Shares What Inspired Him To Rent Out An Aquarium For Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan revealed he was inspired to rent out an aquarium for Lori Harvey earlier this year because he was essentially overflowing with romantic ideas. In clips teasing his appearance on a “Jemele Hill is Unbothered” episode set to be released Monday, Jordan said he came up with the idea for the lavish Valentine’s Day celebration because he “had a lot of pent-up romance.”
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Michael B. Jordan And Russo Brothers’ Thomas Crown Affair Remake Moving Forward

It’s been five years since the project was first announced, but the latest remake of The Thomas Crown Affair is finally moving forward, with Michael B. Jordan still attached to play the title role. The actor is now taking a producorial credit as well through his Outlier Society banner, while Joe and Anthony Russo remain on board through their AGBO outfit.
Movies/Film

‘Thomas Crown Affair’ Remake Starring Michael B. Jordan Brings on ‘Midway’ Writer

Wes Tooke, writer of the abysmal war video game disguised as a movie called Midway, is now on board to pen the script for the latest Thomas Crown Affair remake. Michael B. Jordan is starring in the pic, and will produce alongside Joe Russo and Anthony Russo. The film is a remake of the 1968 film of the same name – which was already remade once in 1999. This latest Thomas Crown remake has been knocking around since at least 2016. The story concerns a bored millionaire who decides to entertain himself by becoming a thief. And if there’s one thing we need right now it’s a movie about a bored billionaire ripping people off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy