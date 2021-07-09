Phew, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's Romantic Vacation Sure Looks Steamy

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey can barely keep their hands off each other while on vacation — I mean, can you blame them? Though they haven't revealed the location of their getaway, the couple appears to be on a tropical adventure filled with jet skiing, biking, and laying by the beach, as indicated by their steamy Instagram content. Since Michael and Lori made their relationship Instagram official back in January, the two have shared more and more of their romance on social media, and their recent trip was no different. In one snap posted by the model on July 9, the actor playfully bit her chin, while in another, the pair cuddled poolside. "Thank you God. 🤍," Lori captioned a video of them kissing in the water against a beautiful backdrop. Wherever they are, it's clear they're in sun-drenched bliss. Ahead, see photos of Michael and Lori's intimate vacation.