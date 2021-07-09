Floyd County Public Safety expo on Saturday to also have car seat exchange
Parents and guardians can bring by their old child car seats for inspection or an exchange at the Floyd County Public Safety expo Saturday morning. Police have found several instances where a child's car seat is incorrectly installed or using an old or damaged seat, according to Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher. If a child safety seat has ever been in a car wreck or crash, it can no longer be used.www.mdjonline.com
