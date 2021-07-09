Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Confirms Disappointing News
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai has confirmed some disappointing news. In his recent Famitsu column, Sakurai talked about a variety of things related to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, particularly Kazuya Mishima, a Tekken character, and the upcoming Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character. Kazuya is set to be the game's second to last DLC character. After Kazuya, one more character will release and Challenger Pack #2 will be completed. Many Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are holding out for another Challenge Pack after this one, but Sakurai has reiterated that this isn't happening.comicbook.com
