Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Confirms Disappointing News

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai has confirmed some disappointing news. In his recent Famitsu column, Sakurai talked about a variety of things related to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, particularly Kazuya Mishima, a Tekken character, and the upcoming Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character. Kazuya is set to be the game's second to last DLC character. After Kazuya, one more character will release and Challenger Pack #2 will be completed. Many Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are holding out for another Challenge Pack after this one, but Sakurai has reiterated that this isn't happening.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Masahiro Sakurai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dlc#Nintendo Switch Lite#Another Challenge Pack#Kodynokolo#The Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Nintendo Switch
Related
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Smash Summit 11 is the first Super Smash Bros. tournament to break $100,000 prize pool, with more time to grow

Beyond the Summit’s Smash Summit 11 has broken every record in the franchise’s esports scene, becoming both the largest prize pool in Super Smash Bros. history and the first competition in the game to reach a $100,000 prize pool. The milestones come just after the second round of crowdfunding by fans who want to help sponsor their favorite players’ entrance into the event.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

NXpress Nintendo Podcast #238: Mario Golf: Super Rush, Kazuya in Smash Bros. Ultimate, and More!

This week on the NXpress Nintendo Podcast, Cameron Daxon, Marc Kaliroff, and Campbell Gill tee up for a smashing episode filled with golfing thrills, traditional fighting game action, and little humanoid robot companions. The gang start things out by discussing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai’s latest presentation about Tekken’s Kazuya, celebrating the lovingly-crafted mechanics and robust moveset while mourning the deaths of so many Smash fan’s dreams of future DLC thanks to the reveal of a new set of Mii fighter skins. While it’s sad that Smash Ultimate is nearing the end of its active update period with only one new DLC character on the horizon, there is still so much to love about the title’s massive roster and endless amounts of love and care put into it.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Is Kazuya top-tier? Super Smash Bros. pros weigh in on Ultimate’s new character

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate‘s next to last DLC character, Kazuya Mishima from the Tekken series, was just released — and players are in love with his promising and unique move set. As in the past with DLC characters, series director Masahiro Sakurai went all-out in terms of presentation and combat decisions. That’s reflected by a wave of positive reactions from the Smash Bros. community. Many are astounded by the amount of moves Sakurai was able to bestow on this guy, leaving them even more excited for the final DLC character joining the cast.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Random: Even Professional Smash Bros. Players Are Impressed By The Level 9 Kazuya CPU

Earlier this week, Masahiro Sakurai and his team deployed Super Smash Bros. Ultimate version 12.0.0. The biggest part of it was the new paid DLC fighter - Tekken's Kazuya. While you've probably spent time playing as him over the past few days, have you actually tried to take on a CPU version of the newest fighter on the Level 9 difficulty setting? It seems some Smash fans are quite surprised by the skill of this particular CPU. Here's a brief clip of a Level 9 Kazuya getting a 1-UP on the professional Smash Bros player, Chris Boston:
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is the unlock order in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

Crossover fighter Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has over 80 characters to choose from, but players will start off with just eight characters. Mario, Donkey Kong, Link, Samus, Yoshi, Kirby, Fox, and Pikachu are your eight starters, having had this role in the original Nintendo 64 Super Smash Bros. As you begin playing Ultimate, you will be slowly unlocking characters through a number of means. The order in which you get the remaining characters may seem random at first, but there is indeed a set order in which you get them. But how exactly do you unlock these characters?
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

Zelda News: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC future and Skyward Sword hype

Hey, Zelda fans! Amanda is back with some fresh news for you all. The big news is that Nintendo released a new quality of life trailer that showcases some of the new changes and improvements coming to Skyward Sword HD. Updates include button controls, enhanced frame rate, fast-forward dialogue, streamlined item information, skippable cutscenes, and optional help from Fi. In other news, Twitter has also added a new Hylian Shield emoji next to the hashtags #Zelda, #SkywardSword, and #SkywardSwordHD. Also, Masahiro Sakurai has reaffirmed that the last DLC character to be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be the last. Finally, RwanLink has a new animation called “Memories” up on YouTube which may or may not make you cry.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Smash Bros. Ultimate to host “Tekken Tournament” this week

For this week’s event in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a “Tekken Tournament” will be held. It will limit the action to fighters who don’t use weapons in their movesets. The new Smash Bros. Ultimate event kicks off on July 9. It will last for a total of three days.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Sakurai on how a middle ground was found between Tekken and Smash Bros. Ultimate with Kazuya

Kazuya Mishima joined the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate lineup last month as the game’s penultimate downloadable fighter. In the latest issue of Famitsu, director Masahiro Sakurai talked through the team’s thought process when developing the character in his weekly column. They wanted to go beyond simply making the Tekken fighter fit the Smash Bros. mold, and find a way to represent Tekken and its core concepts in the game as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy