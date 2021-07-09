Cancel
Golf

BRITISH OPEN ’21: A trivia quiz from over a century of golf

By DOUG FERGUSON
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

How well do you know the British Open? Try this quiz:

1. Which links course in England has hosted the British Open the most times?

a. Royal Liverpool

b. Royal St. George’s

c. Royal Birkdale

2. Who holds the record for lowest 18-hole score in the British Open?

a. Ian Baker-Finch

b. Rory McIlroy

c. Branden Grace

3. What was the first trophy awarded to the British Open champion?

a. claret jug

b. silver sword

c. championship belt

4. Since World War II, only British player has won the British Open at Royal St. George’s. Who was it?

a. Max Faulkner

b. Tony Jacklin

c. Sandy Lyle

5. Tom Watson won five British Open title on five courses. On which one did he not win on?

a. Muirfield

b. St. Andrews

c. Royal Birkdale

6. What record does J.H. Taylor still hold from his 1894 British Open victory at Royal St. George’s?

a. The only player to win without breaking 80 in any of his four rounds

b. He used only six clubs

c. He used one ball the entire tournament

7. Who holds the record for largest margin of victory in the British Open?

a. Tiger Woods

b. Old Tom Morris

c. Walter Hagen

8. Who has won the British Open the most times?

a. Tom Watson

b. Young Tom Morris

c. Harry Vardon

9. Name the first player to win the U.S. Open and British Open in the same year?

a. Bobby Jones

b. Ben Hogan

c. Lee Trevino

10. Who was the last English-born player to win the British Open at Royal St. George’s?

a. Henry Cotton

b. Tony Jacklin

c. Reg Whitcombe

11. Who holds the record for the lowest 72-hole score in British Open history?

a. Nick Price

b. Henrik Stenson

c. Greg Norman

12. Tiger Woods hit driver and 5-iron on the 352-yard ninth hole at St. Andrews during a practice round in 2000. What were the circumstances?

a. He played into a 45 mph wind

b. He played with Phil Mickelson’s clubs

c. He used a replica of the gutta percha golf ball.

13. This player twice shot all four rounds in the 60s at the British Open without winning. Can you name him?

a. Rickie Fowler

b. Ernie Els

c. Chris Wood

14. Harry Vardon won the British Open at Royal St. George’s in the only 36-hole playoff that didn’t finish. What happened?

a. Record flooding make the course unplayable after 18 holes

b. Arnaud Massy picked up his ball on the 35th hole and conceded.

c. The pace was slow and it was time for tea.

15. What feat by Seve Ballesteros in the British Open will be the most difficult to match?

a. He broke par without hitting a single fairway

b. He saved par from a bunker left-handed and right-handed in the same round

c. He won on Saturday, Sunday and Monday

16. Who named his daughter in honor of winning the British Open

a. Mark Calcaveccha

b. John Daly

c. Tom Lehman

17. Name the only player to have the low score in each of the four rounds at the British Open.

a. Tiger Woods

b. Arnold Palmer

c. J.H. Taylor

18. Two players share the record of holding 10-shot leads after 54 holes in a major. One was Tiger Woods at Pebble Beach. The other was at Royal St. George’s by whom?

a. Henry Cotton

b. Walter Hagen

c. Bill Rogers

___

ANSWERS

1. b

2. c

3. c

4. c

5. b

6. a

7. b

8. c

9. a

10. c

11. b

12. c

13. b

14. b

15. c

16. a

17. c

18. a

