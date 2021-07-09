Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

Out-of-state satellite firm plans expansion into Albuquerque

By Collin Krabbe
Albuquerque Business First
Albuquerque Business First
 7 days ago
BlackSky Holdings, founded in 2013, offers its own constellation of satellites that can image a location several times a day, potentially capturing changes.

Albuquerque Business First

Meet the judges who selected Albuquerque Business First's 2021 Women of Influence honorees

Good Government Reforms Policy Officer, Thornburg Foundation. Heather W. Balas is the good government reforms policy officer at the Thornburg Foundation. She is the previous president and executive director of New Mexico First, a nonpartisan public policy organization co-founded by U.S. Senators Pete Domenici and Jeff Bingaman. A fifth-generation New Mexican, Balas worked in Washington, D.C., and San Francisco for several years before returning to her home state. She brings more than 25 years of experience in public policy, including policy research, citizen deliberation, legislative advocacy, voter education and coalition-building. Previous employers include the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation, California Center for Civic Participation and the Commission on Presidential Debates.
Albuquerque Business First

Virgin Galactic seeks to sell $500M worth of stock after New Mexico test flight

After its billionaire founder propelled himself to the edges of space, Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) is seeking to sell millions of dollars worth of stock. According to a July 12 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Virgin Galactic is offering up to $500 million worth of stock for sale. On the same day, the company's stock value fell about 20%. The sale, if completed, would represent as much as four percent of Virgin's outstanding shares as of their most previous close, Reuters reported.
Albuquerque Business First

Richard Branson and crew launches into space as Virgin Galactic takes flight in New Mexico

Virgin Galactic founder and British billionaire Richard Branson launched into space Sunday as part of the company's latest flight from New Mexico. The company's Unity 22 space plane, attached to its carrier aircraft, launched from Spaceport America at about 8:40 a.m. before disconnecting and propelling its passengers into suborbital space. After several minutes, Unity glided back down to the Spaceport without incident.

